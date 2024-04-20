Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

Keir Starmer should back the EU youth mobility scheme

Editorial: Labour should stop being so frightened of its Brexit shadow

Saturday 20 April 2024 17:57 BST
Comments
If Rishi Sunak missed a chance to reach out to young people, Keir Starmer has deliberately thrown one away
If Rishi Sunak missed a chance to reach out to young people, Keir Starmer has deliberately thrown one away (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has rejected the surprise proposal from Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, for a youth mobility scheme that would make it easier for young Britons to live, study and work in the EU.

Ms Von der Leyen said on Thursday that the commission would seek permission from EU member states to open negotiations for a scheme allowing UK citizens aged 18-30 to come to the EU, and EU young people to come to the UK.

The scheme would continue to exclude the UK from EU freedom of movement rules, requiring a visa, evidence of sufficient funds to sustain a living, and health insurance.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in