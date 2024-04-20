Rishi Sunak has rejected the surprise proposal from Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, for a youth mobility scheme that would make it easier for young Britons to live, study and work in the EU.

Ms Von der Leyen said on Thursday that the commission would seek permission from EU member states to open negotiations for a scheme allowing UK citizens aged 18-30 to come to the EU, and EU young people to come to the UK.

The scheme would continue to exclude the UK from EU freedom of movement rules, requiring a visa, evidence of sufficient funds to sustain a living, and health insurance.