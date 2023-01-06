Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer failed to answer the central question for Britain in the 2020s

Editorial: Without investment, productivity – and the economy as a whole – cannot begin to escape the current stagnation

Friday 06 January 2023 10:00
Comments
6 January 2022
6 January 2022
(Dave Brown)

It was smart for Sir Keir Starmer to try to steal the old Brexiteer line of “take back control” and use it to highlight the Tories’ own failure to revitalise and “level up” the “left behind” areas – that is, if he can pull it off.

The past few years of pandemic, post-pandemic and Brexit-related disruption have not matched the high hopes raised in the 2016 referendum or the 2019 general election. Boris Johnson’s overheated, boosterish rhetoric looks rather sickly now.

The government can hardly be blamed for a virus that emerged in Wuhan and wrecked lives and the world economy, but the Conservatives can be fairly judged on their near 13 years in office, their response to the various crises the nation has faced, and the priorities they set themselves. A mixed record, then, and latterly characterised by incompetence, chaotic infighting, and too much sleaze.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in