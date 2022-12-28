The ruling assumption of politics changed this year. At the start of it, Boris Johnson was in trouble over lockdown-breaking parties in No 10, but the assumption was that if it got any worse, the Conservatives could fix the problem by changing leader.

By the end of the year, the party had changed leader twice and the Westminster consensus has Keir Starmer going to be prime minister soon. I am not sure that the consensus view is right, but it has changed the tenor of politics. “When the herd moves, it moves,” as Johnson commented bitterly, and once power starts to gravitate to a new star, it acquires a momentum of its own.

It has certainly had a dramatic effect on Starmer. Someone who knows him well, who was away for several months this year, returned to find him “transformed”. He was noticeably more confident and relaxed in the House of Commons towards the end of the year. He delivered some memorable lines. “The charge of the lightweight brigade” was a stylish barb at a time when Johnson was trying to fill cabinet posts as fast as people were resigning from them.