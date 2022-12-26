Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why is the Conservative Party ignoring the elephant in the room?

It’s like that old saying: if you think you’re too small to make a difference, remember the last time you shared a bedroom with a mosquito, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 26 December 2022 12:56
Comments
<p>It seems worth wondering why so much time is being spent discussing the mosquito in the room and so little acknowledging the elephant</p>

It seems worth wondering why so much time is being spent discussing the mosquito in the room and so little acknowledging the elephant

(PA Wire)

It started in Birmingham, at the Conservative party’s annual conference. “Should we worry about Nigel Farage coming back?”, people asked on panels. “What would happen if a new populist party came out of nowhere?”

Research had been commissioned and polls had been done; hands were being wrung and politicians and pundits alike kept bringing up the topic. This was just under three months ago.

Since then, it is true that Richard Tice’s Reform Party has had a modest resurgence in the polls. It is also true that, should those numbers hold, they may make life a tad more difficult for certain Tories in certain constituencies. As in previous elections, they wouldn’t gain any seats but could prevent Conservative MPs from retaining theirs.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in