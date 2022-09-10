King Charles “let in daylight upon magic”, and the result was partly as Walter Bagehot predicted. The first time the television cameras have been allowed to broadcast, live, a privy council meeting revealed it to be about as magical as the average parish committee.

Apart from the pomp and Ruritarian circumstance surrounding it, the actual business of the accession council consisted of Penny Mordaunt, lord president of the council, reading out antique phrases about seals, the King saying, “Approved,” and a lot of people signing some documents.

Bagehot was wrong, however, to suggest that it would be a bad thing to reveal the inner workings of the British constitution. The King has made a welcome decision to make the transfer of royal authority as open as possible. He was right to meet and shake hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, and even to allow his hand to be kissed in a few cases, because it is important that the royal family should be engaged with the people.