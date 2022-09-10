Woman who kissed King Charles said she will take the moment with her ‘forever’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who kissed King Charles III as he greeted well-wishes outside Buckingham Palace has said she will “take that kiss with her forever”.

Jennifer Assiminios, from Cyprus, was among the crowd of people who gathered outside the royal residence on Friday (9 September) to greet the new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday 8 September at Balmoral in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

Upon his return from Scotland, King Charles took some time to shake hands and receive condolences from fans, and observe floral tributes left outside the palace.

Video footage captured Assiminios taking the King’s hand, before he leaned forward so she could kiss his cheek.

Assiminios said the King “looked sad” but maintained a smile as he met with the crowd.

“I saw him in front of me and I couldn’t believe it,” she told CNN.

“I said to him: ‘I’m sorry for your loss’. He said: ‘Thank you’. And I said: ‘May I kiss you?’. He said ‘Well, yes’,” Assiminios added.

Explaining why she had asked to kiss the monarch, Assiminios said she felt “overcome with emotion”, and that the King was warm and welcoming.

“He was lovely and smiling. He’s perfect,” she added.

Asked what it was like to kiss the King, Assiminios told ITV: “Oh, my God I nearly fell. I am going to take that kiss forever.”

King Charles was already in Scotland on Thursday, when news broke that doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health. Her death was announced at 6.30PM.

In an emotional first address to the nation on Friday, broadcast from Buckingham Palace, the King praised his “darling mama’s warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people”.

The King promised his “lifelong service” to the United Kingdom” and expressed his “profound sorrow” at the loss of the Queen.

He also announced his eldest son and heir William and wife Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the King added.

