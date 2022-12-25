In his first Christmas broadcast to the nation, King Charles was right to focus on the cost of living crisis that has made the festive season another financial headache, rather than a celebration, for many families – and for the people working in public services.

By acknowledging the “great anxiety and hardship” of those trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”, he ensured that his speech was rooted in the real world.

Although the King has kept out of politics since he succeeded his late mother – and even resisted the temptation to get involved during the Cop27 climate conference – we can detect a link between his twin themes of hard-pressed households and public sector workers.