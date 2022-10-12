All prime ministers find themselves the prisoners of circumstances that restrict their freedom of manoeuvre: a hung parliament, international commitments, the courts, internal dissent, inflation, recession, strikes.

Liz Truss, however, is one of the few who insist on making life more difficult by imposing mutually contradictory obligations upon themselves. It is rather like watching the Great Houdini tying himself up in rope, chains and padlocks as he is being submerged in a glass case full of water. Except, of course, that Ms Truss doesn’t possess any Houdini-like ability to free herself from the trap she has created. She is, to borrow a phrase, “Britannia chained”.

Despite a creditable performance at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Truss seems to close off one major escape route from her self-created public finance trap: she appeared to rule out cuts to public spending. This is entirely consistent, to be fair, with the commitments she made during the leadership contest, when she pledged no changes from the last comprehensive spending review; but it also makes it more difficult to see how she will make her numbers on tax, borrowing and spending add up.