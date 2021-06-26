By resigning, Matt Hancock did the right thing – eventually.

He will now know it would have been better to fall on his sword as soon as he admitted breaking his own Covid-19 social distancing rules by kissing Gina Coladangelo in his Whitehall office. The ambitious former health and social care secretary instead tried to cling to his cabinet post – and, worryingly, Boris Johnson again seemed prepared to ride out a media storm engulfing one of his ministers, for a while at least.

But with opinion polls showing justified public anger at his hypocrisy – and the pressure not abating – his departure was made inevitable. It was not just that Mr Hancock, like Dominic Cummings before him, fuelled the damaging impression of a government that believes there is “one rule for us, another for everyone else”. The image of a “government of chums” was reinforced by Mr Hancock’s handling of personal protective equipment contracts, and by the appointment of his longstanding friend Ms Coladangelo to a £15,000-a-year post, supposedly to monitor his and his department’s performance. The public still deserves an explanation of how that was allowed to happen.