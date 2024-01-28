The investigation by The Independent and Sky News, revealing that 19,899 sexual assaults and incidents have been reported in NHS-run mental health hospitals in the past five years, is a scandal that demands an immediate and wide-ranging response from the government and the NHS.

The astonishing scale of this crisis behind the closed doors of psychiatric wards is a wake-up call which means it must no longer be brushed under the carpet. It is inexcusable that NHS trusts are failing to report a majority of incidents to the police, and to meet standards that are supposed to protect some of society’s most vulnerable people from being harmed in what should be places of safety. In some cases, women have suffered permanent damage as victims of sexual assault, before going into hospital only to be traumatised again by further acts of abuse after being admitted.

It is clear that NHS guidelines introduced after the Care Quality Commission watchdog raised concerns about sexual abuse in 2020 have not been implemented; only six out of 50 hospitals provided evidence they have met the new standards.