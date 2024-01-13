The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is serious enough, but one of the great concerns about it is that it will escalate into a regional war by drawing in Iranian proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, and possibly Iran itself.

For that reason, the United States and British airstrikes against the Houthis on Thursday and Friday nights were alarming. However, it is the Houthis, who call themselves Ansar Allah, Partisans of God, who are seeking to extend the conflict, not the US-led coalition.

The leaders of the international community cannot afford to ignore the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. Which is why The Independent supports the limited and targeted airstrikes aimed at disabling Houthi infrastructure for launching missiles and drones at civilian ships.