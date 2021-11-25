In the circumstances, Priti Patel could hardly have been her usual aggressive, partisan, scornful self when she made her statement to parliament about the people who lost their lives in the English Channel.

When she was confronted by Jeremy Corbyn, she managed to keep her temper under control. She even agreed with another backbencher who pleaded with her to temper her language about such sensitive – and, too often, tragic – matters.

Yet she still couldn’t help herself. She talked about “burden sharing”, as if these people have nothing to give to society and are only set on taking as such as they can from the welfare state – the typical demeaning stereotype. She referred to the “illegal migrant crisis”, even though there is nothing illegal about anyone claiming asylum in any country at any time, even if their arrival might be irregular.