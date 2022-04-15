Through the fog of propaganda, one unmistakeable fact can be discerned, even if some of the details are hard to make out. The war in Ukraine is going badly for Vladimir Putin.

We cannot be sure yet that Ukrainian forces were responsible for damaging the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet, or whether there was an accident on board, as Mr Putin’s media statement claims.

But there is no doubt that the ship is now at the bottom of the sea, as even the Russian propaganda machine admits – sunk in a storm, apparently, as it was being towed back to port.