Ukraine news - live: Zelensky tells Ukrainians to be ‘proud’ of surviving 50 days as Russian flagship sinks
Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship sank on Thursday, with Ukraine claiming credit for hitting it with multiple missiles
Volodymyr Zelensky has told his countrymen to be proud to have survived the invasion for 50 days when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five”.
In his nightly video address to the nation, the Ukrainian president recalled how world leaders doubted Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia and advised him to leave the country.
“They didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want.”
Mr Zelensky also hailed Ukrainians who “showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom”, an oblique reference to the sinking on Thursday of Moscow’s flagship missile cruiser Moskva.
Russia’s defence ministry claims the Soviet-era ship was damaged by an explosion while being towed during stormy weather, but a Ukrainian official said two of its missiles had hit the boat, which carries 16 missiles of its own. Its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.
The US ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia of making precarious food situation in Yemen and elsewhere worse by invading Ukraine, as she called it “just another grim example of the ripple effect Russia’s unprovoked, unjust, unconscionable war is having on the world’s most vulnerable.”
Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on war-torn Yemen on Thursday that the World Food Program identified the Arab world’s poorest nation as one of the countries most affected by wheat price increases and lack of imports from Ukraine.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky shot back saying: “The main factor for instability and the source of the problem today is not the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, but sanctions measures imposed on our country seeking to cut off any supplies from Russia and the supply chain, apart from those supplies that those countries in the West need, in other words energy.”
‘People are being starved to death’ in Mariupol, says World Food Program head
People are being “starved to death” in the besieged city of Mariupol, said the head of the UN World Food Program, as he predicted that the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks.
WFP executive director David Beasley also said that Russia’s invasion of grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilising nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere.
The war is “devastative for the people in Ukraine,” said Mr Beasley in an interview with AFP, as he lamented the lack of access faced by the WFP and other humanitarian organisations.
The conflict, which shifted from areas around the capital towards eastern Ukraine, has made it difficult to reach Ukrainians. The UN body is trying to put food supplies in areas that could be caught up in the fighting, but Mr Beasley acknowledged that there are “a lot of complexities” as the situation rapidly evolves.
Mariupol’s mayor said this week that more than 10,000 civilians had died and the death toll could surpass 20,000, after weeks of attacks.
Read the report here:
The AP Interview: UN food chief says Mariupol is starving
The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks
Canada sends troops to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help in providing support for Ukrainian refugees in the country, including those who will move to Canada.
Defence minister Anita Anand announced the deployment of up to 150 troops Thursday.
Up to 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled into Poland since the Russian attacked the country on 24 February and nearly 2 million took shelter into other neighbouring countries.
Ms Anand said that the majority of the deployed troops will head to reception centres across Poland to help care for and register Ukrainian refugees.
Canada has deployed hundreds of additional troops to eastern Europe since Russia’s invasion as the Nato military alliance seeks to both support Ukraine and prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader war.
‘Ukranians should be proud to have survived 50 days under Russian attack’, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky told his compatriots to be proud to have survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.”
In his late-night video address, Mr Zelensky hailed “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on 24 February made the most important decision of their life - to fight.”
The president gave an extensive listing of the ways in which Ukrainians helped in fending off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea.
It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which Russia says sank while being towed to port.
Mr Zelensky also remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders were unsure whether Ukraine could survive the Russian attack and advised him to leave the country.
Japan to attend G20 meet as finance minister declines to comment on Russia
Japan will attend the G20 meeting of financial leaders, said the country’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki. However, he declined to comment on Russia, even as western nations sought Moscow’s expulsion from the forum, saying they will skip the session if it participates.
Japan “is not in the position to respond to each country’s participation”, said Mr Suzuki, when asked about Russia’s plans to join the forum online, which G20 chair Indonesia announced on Thursday.
Japanese officials are keen to have their minister go to Washington next week when the G20 meetings take place on 20 April on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank spring gatherings.
Last week, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington will boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials show up, while German finance minister Christian Lindner called for rejection of any form of cooperation with Russia at the G20.
Two Russian oligarchs ‘with close ties to Roman Abramovich’ hit by UK sanctions worth £10bn
The Foreign Office has announced fresh sanctions against Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea Football Club, and fellow Russian oligarch David Davidovich.
Both men are described as being “close” to the current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who has already been sanctioned by the UK and the EU.
While Mr Tenenbaum was hit with an asset freeze, Mr Davidovich, who is described by Forbes as being Mr Abramovich’s “much lower profile right-hand man”, received both an asset freeze and a travel ban.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss announced the government would freeze the pair’s assets – estimated to total up to £10bn – on Thursday afternoon, making this the largest asset freeze action in UK history.
Sam Hancock reports.
Russian oligarchs ‘with close ties to Roman Abramovich’ hit by UK sanctions
‘We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine,’ says Liz Truss
Russia warns that Sweden and Finland joining Nato would end ‘nuclear-free Baltics’
Moscow has warned Nato that if Sweden and Finland join the military alliance Russia would have to strengthen its defences in the region, with a threat to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic.
“There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic, the balance must be restored,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.
“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to,” Mr Medvedev said. “If our hand is forced, well ... take note it was not us who proposed this.”
Mr Medvedev did not specify where this would happen or what measures could be implemented, but Russia has its Kaliningrad exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and has only recently conducted naval drills in the Baltic Sea.
Tom Batchelor has the details.
Russia warns that Sweden and Finland joining Nato would end ‘nuclear-free Baltics’
Helsinki promises decision about whether to apply to join alliance within weeks, while Stockholm is also reviewing its security policy
Chief ICC prosecutor declares Ukraine a ‘crime scene’ after visiting Bucha to investigate Russia’s war
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor has declared Ukraine a “crime scene” and said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe war crimes have been committed, after hundreds of bodies were recovered in Bucha following the retreat of Russian troops.
Ukrainian authorities found mass graves in the Kyiv suburb earlier this month, leading to a global outcry and to accusations that Russia had perpetrated crimes against humanity. Moscow denies its soldiers have targeted civilians.
However, at least 403 people are believed to have been killed by Russian forces in Bucha, according to its mayor.
On a visit to the town on Wednesday, Karim Khan QC, the first Briton to lead the ICC, said there were “reasonable grounds” to suggest Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine. An ICC forensic team is now working “so that we can really make sure we separate truth from fiction”, he added.
Rory Sullivan reports.
ICC calls Ukraine a ‘crime scene’ as Russia accused of war atrocities
There are ’reasonable grounds’ to suggest Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, says Karim Khan QC
‘Legs shredded like meat’: Inside Mykolaiv, residents live in fear of Russian cluster bombs
The strategic port city in southern Ukraine has been bombarded with suspected banned munitions and is bracing for a renewed Russian onslaught as Vladimir Putin repositions his forces, reports Bel Trew.
‘Legs shredded like meat’: In Mykolaiv, people live in fear of Russian cluster bombs
The strategic port city in southern Ukraine has been bombarded with suspected banned munitions and is bracing for a renewed Russian onslaught as Vladimir Putin repositions his forces, reports Bel Trew
France will ‘very soon’ move its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv
France will “very soon” move back its embassy in Ukraine to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv, foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call.
The French embassy was moved to Lviv in early March as conditions worsened on the ground after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the ministry statement said.
European politicians have flocked to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country’s north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies