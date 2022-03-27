The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, habitually wears on his lapel what appears to be a sort of large chromium-plated brooch that reads “TL”.

For those unfamiliar with his agenda, it is puzzling. Intelligent and powerful as Mr Zahawi is, TL does not stand for “Time Lord”, or “Tough Luck”, or even “Tory Leader”, but rather “T-levels”, the newish vocationally focused technical qualification (and equivalent to three A-levels) that Mr Zahawi is very keen to promote.

It is telling, and unfortunate, that few will guess that this is one of the secretary of state’s top priorities, and his badge of pride. It is a sign of how neglected technical and skills training has become in schools and a higher education system long obsessed with conventional degrees.