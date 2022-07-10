Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Would-be PMs like Nadhim Zahawi must commit to openness and honesty

Editorial: The ‘good chaps’ theory of government belongs to a bygone age now we have witnessed the damage when a bad apple reaches the top of the barrel

Sunday 10 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Some Tories are privately wary about the business activities which helped Zahawi become the UK’s second-richest MP after Rishi Sunak</p>

Some Tories are privately wary about the business activities which helped Zahawi become the UK’s second-richest MP after Rishi Sunak

(AFP/Getty)

Last Tuesday night, Nadhim Zahawi was appointed chancellor as Boris Johnson tried to steady his sinking ship after the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. Twenty-four hours later, Mr Zahawi was among the cabinet ministers privately urging Mr Johnson to bow to the inevitable and stand down.

Remarkably, on Thursday morning the new chancellor made public a letter on Treasury-headed notepaper in which he told the prime minister: “You know in your heart what the right thing to do is… go now.”

While some Tories admired Mr Zahawi’s ruthless streak, his rapid transformation from member of Mr Johnson’s praetorian guard to political assassin raised eyebrows at Westminster; his actions may harm his campaign to become Conservative Party leader.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in