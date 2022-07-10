Last Tuesday night, Nadhim Zahawi was appointed chancellor as Boris Johnson tried to steady his sinking ship after the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid. Twenty-four hours later, Mr Zahawi was among the cabinet ministers privately urging Mr Johnson to bow to the inevitable and stand down.

Remarkably, on Thursday morning the new chancellor made public a letter on Treasury-headed notepaper in which he told the prime minister: “You know in your heart what the right thing to do is… go now.”

While some Tories admired Mr Zahawi’s ruthless streak, his rapid transformation from member of Mr Johnson’s praetorian guard to political assassin raised eyebrows at Westminster; his actions may harm his campaign to become Conservative Party leader.