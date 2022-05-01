Following the resignation of Conservative MP Neil Parish on Saturday after he admitted having watched pornography in parliament, a number of senior MPs across the political spectrum have lined up to call for an overhaul of the culture in Westminster.

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said “radical action” is required, along with a review of working practices, while Dame Andrea Leadsom, a former leader of the house, has called for parliament to be afforded its own human resources department. Dame Andrea has also said that the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme – the body to which Mr Parish’s case has been referred – is not fit for purpose.

They are not the first to demand change. The working environment in Westminster has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, as it has many times over the years, with a significant number of MPs said to be facing allegations of bullying and harassment. Yet talk can be cheap, and unless concrete action is taken while the spotlight on the issue is at its strongest, then our politicians will have failed.