Whoever forms the next government, one of the greatest challenges that will confront them from day one is how to return the NHS to the condition that the public rightly expect – free at the point of use, high-quality care, short waits, and value for money for the taxpayer.

All of these will cost money, require careful reform (it is generally held), and need the cooperation of a hard-working professional workforce.

Balancing these tasks will be an awesome responsibility, overlaid as they are by the constantly growing demographic pressures on the service. However, one reform that can be introduced immediately to great benefit and at little cost is to eradicate the culture of racism and sexual harassment that has apparently taken hold across the ambulance service.