We must eradicate the culture of racism and sexual harassment in the ambulance service

Editorial: A secret review into the treatment of trainee paramedics by the NHS, revealed by The Independent, outlines a depressingly sexist and oppressive culture – one NHS chiefs don’t want the public to know about

Monday 18 March 2024 20:24 GMT
The discoveries made by the investigators cast a sinister light on a frontline service

Whoever forms the next government, one of the greatest challenges that will confront them from day one is how to return the NHS to the condition that the public rightly expect – free at the point of use, high-quality care, short waits, and value for money for the taxpayer.

All of these will cost money, require careful reform (it is generally held), and need the cooperation of a hard-working professional workforce.

Balancing these tasks will be an awesome responsibility, overlaid as they are by the constantly growing demographic pressures on the service. However, one reform that can be introduced immediately to great benefit and at little cost is to eradicate the culture of racism and sexual harassment that has apparently taken hold across the ambulance service.

