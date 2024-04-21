In revealing the shocking figure that 15,000 patients are estimated to have died in a single year while being cared for by stretched community mental health teams, The Independent highlights the lengths the government will need to go to in order to fix the structural issues within the NHS.

It follows our catalogue of reporting about long waiting lists, sexual harassment and assault within the health service – including on mental health wards – and the stress and burnout felt by NHS staff. It all adds up to a desperate cocktail of issues, and the service will require serious reform in terms of how resources are delivered, with both the Conservatives and Labour making clear that there is a limit to how much additional funding can be provided.

And this is an issue for both leading parties. With satisfaction in the NHS having fallen to its lowest level in decades, the Conservatives must now do what they can – such as bringing down waiting times – to ensure that the public receive the service they deserve.