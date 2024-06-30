The main parties must not let Nigel Farage poison the well of British politics

Nigel Farage is a skilful communicator whose role in securing and winning the 2016 Brexit referendum means he has wielded more influence over the course of British politics than many prominent figures in the established parties.

It seemed he was repeating the trick after returning to the front line to lead Reform UK after Rishi Sunak wrongly calculated that he would sit out the general election. The one big change in the opinion polls was the rise of Reform, mostly at the Conservatives’ expense. But Mr Farage’s party has slipped back after two unforced errors. Firstly, his ludicrous assertion that the West provoked Russia into launching its war in Ukraine.

Secondly, the revelations about the indefensible racist views of some Reform candidates and supporters. Three candidates were disowned by Reform at the weekend for offensive remarks. Mr Farage said “perhaps a dozen” have been dropped and insisted at a rally in Birmingham on Sunday that “the bad apples are gone,” but The Spectator magazine has listed allegations against 18. As ever, he blames someone else: in this case, a vetting company paid £144,000, which he claims did not do its job.