It is a curious “offer” to make the bereaved of Northern Ireland. The government’s blanket amnesty for offences during the Troubles amounts to saying to each family, whether their misery was caused by crown forces or terrorists, that, no, they will now never get justice for their loved one – but, then again, neither will anyone else, whatever the circumstances. That is unlikely to provide much solace.

Grief is not a relative matter. While in most areas of human life people may well feel better or worse off through making comparisons with their workmates, counterparts, friends, family or even strangers who appear in the BBC star salary lists, there is no amount of suffering imposed on someone else that can act as recompense for one’s own sense of loss. It doesn’t really work like that, as anyone should know. The government’s new legislation, therefore, starts from a rather shaky premise.

Plainly it is an attempt to end the prosecution of a very few British soldiers for crimes committed around half a century ago. It is perhaps not fully realised that many of these cases of unlawful killings were not in the heat of battle or in immediate self-defence, and did not in fact, at least in some cases, involve terrorists at all. Some were of innocent civilians who had a right to life. The Conservatives and their unionist allies have since wished to stop these prosecutions, even where the courts decided there was a case to answer. These same people argued that the inquiries into Bloody Sunday and the Ballymurphy massacre were too expensive, or divisive or irrelevant.