Rishi Sunak deserves praise for his efforts on the Northern Ireland protocol

Editorial: In the short term, under a government led by either main UK party, Sunak’s improvements would benefit the lives of British and EU citizens

Friday 17 February 2023 19:48
As the first move in a gradual rapprochement between Britain and the European Union, the prospective changes to the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol deserve a warm welcome, and the prime minister some congratulations.

In contrast to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak – the most original and sincere Brexiteer of the three, ironically – does not view the EU as an enemy and isn’t inclined to insult the neighbours. He and President Macron have a visibly warm rapport, a similar technocratic outlook and, if personal diplomacy can help, such political friendship is no bad thing.

If things go well in his conversations over the coming days with Macron, the European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, a revised set of rules will be soon agreed, and a major source of acrimony at least partially resolved. As a pragmatic, practical way to fix essentially technical and administrative problems, it sets a useful precedent for future such revisions.

