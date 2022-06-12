The last time the government tried to breach international law, at least it was – uncharacteristically – open about it. Back in September 2020, there was, as now, a proposal to override the UK’s Brexit treaty obligations as laid out in the Northern Ireland protocol. Then, also as now, Brandon Lewis was secretary of state for Northern Ireland, and he was good enough to tell the House of Commons: “Yes, this does break international law in a very specific and limited way.” Which, as any miscreant up before the beak might attest, isn’t going to make everything all right.

Now though, perhaps chastened by his previous candour, Mr Lewis tells it differently. The new line is that it is perfectly legal, and will obviously be so when the relevant bill is published. The legal basis for the legislation will be presented to parliament, but not the legal case or reasoning. That is not going to make things all right, either.

Indeed, there is already cause for suspicion. As Mr Lewis toured the television studios, he made it perfectly clear that the government’s legal advice was not going to be released, despite intense public interest. Of course, all legal advice is confidential, but if it was going to help Boris Johnson out of a tight corner he’d surely be happy to leak it in full, or actually publish it.