Boris Johnson news – live: PM warned of ‘political annihilation’ if he fails on levelling up
Chair of Northern Research Group says Conservative leader could lose support of Red Wall Tory MPs
Boris Johnson faces “political annihilation” if he fails to deliver on the levelling-up agenda and implement tax cuts, a Tory MP has warned.
Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG), said Mr Johnson could lose the support of Red Wall Tory MPs if he does not implement some of the policies that are set to be unveiled at the group’s first conference on Friday.
The beleaguered prime minister is set to address the 80-strong group as he seeks to shore up support for his wavering leadership after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote last week.
Mr Berry told The Daily Telegraph: “Both the chancellor and the prime minister, however it’s come about, have the opportunity for a fresh start. This week northern colleagues were hugely in support of the prime minister, with very, very few of the 80 against him.”
Among the policies expected to be announced this week are a “right to devolution” for large northern areas, such as North Yorkshire, two new vocational academic institutions and a “levelling up formula” – equivalent to the Barnett formula that allocates budgets to the devolved nations.
Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery
Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.
The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.
Kate Devlin has the full story:
Boris urged to end free school meal summer ‘lottery’ as UK ‘going backwards’
Warning that the UK is ‘going backwards’ on free school meals, despite Marcus Rashford’s campaign
Michael Gove’s planning reforms will ‘erode’ public’s ability to object to developments
Michael Gove is facing calls to tear up his flagship planning reforms after a former adviser to Boris Johnson warned homeowners will not be able to object to nearby developments under the plans.
Ministers announced the legislation in a flurry of publicity over new “street votes” on loft conversions and conservatories last month.
But a new legal opinion, which has been seen by The Independent and will be published by the Commons Levelling Up committee next week, warns the Bill will actually “substantially erode” the rights of local people.
Kate Devlin and Saphora Smith have more details:
Gove’s planning reforms will ‘erode’ public’s ability to object, legal advice warns
Campaigners accused Mr Gove of a “power grab” and warned poor quality developments would be built against the will of those forced to live beside them
Anger as Johnson allies accuse rebels of ‘poisoning the well’
A furious war of words has erupted after allies of Boris Johnson accused Tory rebels of almost certainly guaranteeing defeat in two crucial forthcoming by-elections by “poisoning the well”.
In comments that will risk alienating Tory MPs further, they also insisted that the results would make no difference to Mr Johnson’s position as Conservative leader, because they were now “priced in”.
Our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin has more details:
Anger as Johnson allies accuse rebels of ‘poisoning the well’ before by-elections
Rebels says ‘appalling’ polls are the result of the partygate scandal
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics blog.
We’ll bring you rolling updates on all the latest news from Westminster and beyond throughout the day.
