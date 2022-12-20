To win a strike, or at least a high-profile one that affects the public on the most vital level, it is first necessary to win the argument. On that basis, victory for the nurses and paramedics is all but inevitable.

Indeed, it is fair to say that ministers have barely made the case for imposing the below-inflation pay increase recommended by the NHS independent pay body. All we ever hear is that the offer is non-negotiable, which is unreasonable, and that the nurses’ claim would be inflationary, which is at least debatable.

Tacitly, the public mood seems to be that they would much rather tolerate a little more inflation and taxation, and not have to wait hours for an ambulance and then more hours to be admitted to a ward.