A total of 4,232 hours were lost in a single day due to “devastating” delays caused by queues of ambulances waiting outside hospitals, a top health official has said.

Speaking to the Commons health committee, Dr John Martin, president of the College of Paramedics, said the figures published by NHS England “equates to 176 ambulances.”

“That is our members who are really struggling because they can spend the whole of their shift of a hospital waiting to hand over a patient Everybody is frustrated, including ED [emergency department] doctors,” he said.

“The frustration is they are worn out, they are tired, they want to get back to being good paramedics.”

It came after Conservative MP Lucy Allan said that 44,000 hours had been lost in a single month at West Midlands Ambulance Service due to waiting times for ambulances outside hospitals.

While evidence was being given to the committee, a critical incident was announced by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, citing “more than a week of sustained pressure”.