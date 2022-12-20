Strikes - live: ‘Devastating’ ambulance delays see 4,000 hours lost waiting outside hospitals
‘Worn out’ paramedics from three unions will walk out on Wednesday across England and Wales
A total of 4,232 hours were lost in a single day due to “devastating” delays caused by queues of ambulances waiting outside hospitals, a top health official has said.
Speaking to the Commons health committee, Dr John Martin, president of the College of Paramedics, said the figures published by NHS England “equates to 176 ambulances.”
“That is our members who are really struggling because they can spend the whole of their shift of a hospital waiting to hand over a patient Everybody is frustrated, including ED [emergency department] doctors,” he said.
“The frustration is they are worn out, they are tired, they want to get back to being good paramedics.”
It came after Conservative MP Lucy Allan said that 44,000 hours had been lost in a single month at West Midlands Ambulance Service due to waiting times for ambulances outside hospitals.
While evidence was being given to the committee, a critical incident was announced by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, citing “more than a week of sustained pressure”.
More now from my colleague Matt Mathers on SECAmb’s decision to delcare a critical indicent:
A critical incident has been declared by South East Ambulance Service on the eve of a strike by paramedics in a row over pay and conditions.
Officials said the decision, taken on Monday evening, followed a period of more than a week of “sustained pressure” across 999 and 11 services.
This had “significantly impacted on our ability to respond to patients,” the service said.
“We would like to thank all our staff and volunteers for their hard work and commitment in recent days in what continue to be extremely challenging circumstances,” it added.
South East Coast Ambulance Service declares critical incident
A critical incident has been announced by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, citing “more than a week of sustained pressure”, just one day before the paramedic walkouts.
Here is its statement in full:
Heart attack and stroke patients could be denied ambulances during strike
People suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may not be able to get an ambulance at home when staff strike on Wednesday, NHS officials have said.
Health secretary Steve Barclay will meet with union officials on Tuesday to insist that both category 1 calls, the most immediate life-threatening cases, and category 2 calls – including heart attacks and strokes – are answered.
Members of GMB, Unison and Unite unions will strike at ambulance services across England and Wales, but there are growing fears that emergency provision will be patchy in many parts of the country.
Union decrys ‘pandemic heroes’ being forced to use food banks
Rachel Harrison, from the GMB trade union, hit out at the conditions faced by healthcare workers in recent years.
She told the government: “We’re not making a demand, we’re saying make us an offer.”
Appearing at the Commons health committee, she told MPs: “Pay is the crucial thing and that is the legal dispute, because we’ve got hospitals setting up food banks.
“How can our pandemic heroes be having to access food banks, not being able to put fuel in their cars?
“What the GMB asked for, along with the majority of the other unions at the time that we put our PRB submission in was an inflation busting increase, an immediate plan to restore a decade of lost earnings with a down-payment.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service ‘loses 44,000 hours in single month’
Conservative MP Lucy Allan told the Commons health committee that 44,000 hours had been lost in a single month at West Midlands Ambulance Service while ambulances waiting outside hospitals.
Professor Julian Redhead, national clinical director for urgent and emergency care at NHS England, said that “action had been taken” with increasing the number of call handlers.
“Trying to keep up with that level of demand around call handling, as well.” He also said that “handover delays” were being addressed, which meant working with individual trusts. “There is work ongoing all the time,” he told MPs.
