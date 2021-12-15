All the things we do know [about omicron] are bad.” It is a great pity, to put it mildly, that the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, wasn’t able to issue his advice and explain, in his usual calm and measured fashion, the risks and dangers that humanity faces from the omicron variant and the rationale for plan B.

His critics call it “scaremongering”, or deride him as “doctor doom”, but what use is a medical adviser who tells you all will be well when he knows that may not be the case, and thousands will die needlessly? It is his duty to tell the truth as he sees it. He, above all, understands that success in public health is nothing without public support, and he also knows that public support can only hold if it is underpinned by a sober understanding of the science – and by the example set by “those in high places”, as he diplomatically puts it.

In particular, Professor Whitty nailed the delusion that omicron is now known to be “mild” on the basis of South African experience. Theirs has not been the same as Britain’s, though, in terms of building immunity and the stage we are at in the pandemic, and theirs is a younger nation. The complacent assumption has grown up that omicron is more infectious than the delta variant but less harmful; but that may not turn out to be true. Even if it were, the speed of the spread of the disease will still mean very high infection rates and correspondingly high demands on the health service. Indeed, we are now entering into a twin pandemic, one on top of the other: the continuing delta variant still taking a steady toll, while the omicron variant starts to escalate exponentially.