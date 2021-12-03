Extending the Covid vaccine to children would be a welcome development
Editorial: There is growing evidence that the benefits of vaccinating young children outweigh the risks, and that a low dose provides a strong immune response while reducing the chances of side effects
The UK is ahead of France, Germany, Italy and Spain in rolling out its booster vaccinations for coronavirus, repeating the pattern when people began receiving their first dose a year ago. But the UK has been behind the international curve when it comes to vaccinating young children.
An estimated 2.6 million in the five- to 11-year-old age group have had the jab in the United States, and the EU has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this cohort. Despite a second dose for 12- to 15-year-olds having been approved in the UK this week, under-12s are not eligible.
However, The Independent can reveal that this may change, and much sooner than expected.
