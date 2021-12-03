The UK is ahead of France, Germany, Italy and Spain in rolling out its booster vaccinations for coronavirus, repeating the pattern when people began receiving their first dose a year ago. But the UK has been behind the international curve when it comes to vaccinating young children.

An estimated 2.6 million in the five- to 11-year-old age group have had the jab in the United States, and the EU has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for this cohort. Despite a second dose for 12- to 15-year-olds having been approved in the UK this week, under-12s are not eligible.

However, The Independent can reveal that this may change, and much sooner than expected.