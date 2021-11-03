He got away with it – at least for now. It is possible that, in some months’ time, and after some performative, quasi-judicial display, Owen Paterson will indeed have the lobbying allegations against him upheld. He will then end up being suspended from the Commons for 30 days, triggering a ballot for a possible by-election in his safe constituency. Or perhaps he will escape forever the sanctions recommended by the independent commissioner for standards and the Commons cross-party Committee on Standards because his friends in the Conservative Party changed the rules and fixed it for him.

Either way, the damage will be done. Not only will Mr Paterson have brought parliament into disrepute, so will every one of his colleagues, whipped into line on the say-so of Boris Johnson. They change the rules when it suits their own party to rescue a friend. It’s hypocritical. It will do them no good. It stinks.

For Conservatives, and in particular Brexiteers, Mr Paterson is, in the words of a familiar football chant, “one of our own”, and they are defending him on personal and partisan grounds. It is no great shock to see Jacob Rees-Mogg, Andrea Leadsom and Iain Duncan Smith rallying round their old Leave comrade, with the blessing of Mr Johnson.