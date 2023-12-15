The Independent was founded on the belief that journalism is a noble calling. It is a tragedy therefore when it is poisoned by cheating, criminality and a refusal to admit wrongdoing.

The findings of the High Court that the publisher of the Daily Mirror unlawfully hacked Prince Harry’s phone could not be more damning. It has been reported as a “partial” victory because the court did not find in Harry’s favour in all 33 cases, but the principle of good journalism is binary: either the Mirror cheated, and broke the law without a public interest defence, or it did not. Mr Justice Fancourt found that it did. Not only that, but its journalists and executives destroyed evidence and obfuscated about what they had done.

This poisons the well of journalism as much as it dents the reputation of a great brand. It is not just the Daily Mirror that is tarnished by these rulings. News UK, publisher of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World, has just settled out of court with Chris Huhne, the former Liberal Democrat MP. Other cases, including some against other newspapers, are pending.