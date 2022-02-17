Priti Patel has asked Australia for help with the refugee crisis – she might not find what she’s looking for
Editorial: Alexander Downer should be blunt and honest enough to advise the home secretary that what was done in the vast expanse of international waters around Australia cannot be applied to the busy English Channel
When in trouble, often as not the government reaches for an Australian answer. We have an Australian-style points system for immigration; the political strategist Lynton Crosby is given much credit for Boris Johnson’s electoral successes (though seems less attracted to Operation Save Big Dog); while former federal prime minister Tony Abbott has been a general purpose adviser for some time, latterly on international trade deals.
Now it is the turn of a former foreign minister and high commissioner, Alexander Downer, to lend a hand to the home secretary, Priti Patel, who seems unable to get a grip on the refugee crisis.
Quite apart from anything else, Ms Patel’s once healthy popularity ratings among Tory members have plummeted, and she must be viewing a change of the party leadership with some disquiet. Mr Johnson’s replacement might not be so supportive of “The Pritster”.
