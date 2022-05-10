The Queen’s Speech held 38 new bills – but not one will help with the cost of gas

Editorial: A global energy crisis isn’t going to be resolved by a British act of parliament but the government might have made a bit more effort to at least make it look like they considered it a priority

Tuesday 10 May 2022 21:30
Comments
(Dave Brown)

Some 38 bills were announced in the Queen’s Speech, but not a single one will help with the gas bill. The cost of living crisis merited barely a mention in the government’s programme, which is more than a disappointment or oversight and something approaching an act of political recklessness.

Of course, a global energy crisis isn’t going to be resolved by a British act of parliament, but the government might have made a bit more effort to at least make it look like they considered it a priority. It suggests, just as the chancellor’s spring statement did, that the government does not quite know what to do about it.

For now they have contented themselves with a promise to “support” the Bank of England in its efforts to get inflation down – though rising interest rates will only push mortgage bills and business costs higher and exacerbate the crisis in the short term. At any rate, it doesn’t augur well for a political recovery in time for the next election, given that 10 per cent inflation and a near-recession are forecast in the coming months.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in