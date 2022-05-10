✕ Close Queen to miss state opening of parliament, Prince Charles to deliver speech instead

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will see Charles read the Queen’s Speech.

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion for the first time in 59 years following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

It will be William’s first state opening - and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, will also accompany Charles, but the Queen’s main throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

The Queen last missed the state openings of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. Her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

