The standing ovation given by the House of Commons to the Ukrainian ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, was a historic moment, a moving one, and an important one. For a nation in mortal danger, every gesture of solidarity may provide some comfort. Yet as the questions to the prime minister that followed illustrate, much more can, and should, be done to support the people of Ukraine as they struggle against a barbaric invader.

The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign shows that the British public is big-hearted and generous towards defenceless people in obvious need. The public would surely support the government following the lead of the European Union and immediately introducing a special fast-track three-year visa for Ukrainians fleeing war – and it is, in any case, a moral imperative and a legal one under the UN convention on refugees.

