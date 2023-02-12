It is no surprise that MPs have concluded that the chair of the BBC, Richard Sharp, has “undermined trust” in that organisation through his involvement in the arrangement of an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson.

The MPs on the culture, media and sport select committee have also concluded that Mr Sharp made a “serious error of judgement” when he did not disclose full details of this matter to them when they were considering his application for the position of BBC chair two years ago.

(Committees of MPs can, on occasion, be somewhat partisan, but this particular committee originally approved of Mr Sharp’s appointment and has now said that Mr Sharp withheld this important information from them at the time.)