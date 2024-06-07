The D-Day commemoration may go down in history as the moment Rishi Sunak lost the 2024 general election
Editorial: The prime minister’s apology for leaving the 80th anniversary commemorations early has failed to dispel the notion, formed in the first days of his premiership, that he regards foreign trips as a waste of his valuable time
The image of David Cameron, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden in Normandy may go down in history as a snapshot of the moment when Rishi Sunak lost the 2024 general election.
The prime minister’s decision to leave the D-Day commemorations early was such a serious error of judgement that it is hard to understand. Did Lord Cameron, foreign secretary and former prime minister, not say to his friend: “You are going back to London and want me to stand in for you? Are you out of your mind?”
Did no adviser say: “Are you sure, Prime Minister?”
