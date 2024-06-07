The image of David Cameron, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden in Normandy may go down in history as a snapshot of the moment when Rishi Sunak lost the 2024 general election.

The prime minister’s decision to leave the D-Day commemorations early was such a serious error of judgement that it is hard to understand. Did Lord Cameron, foreign secretary and former prime minister, not say to his friend: “You are going back to London and want me to stand in for you? Are you out of your mind?”

Did no adviser say: “Are you sure, Prime Minister?”