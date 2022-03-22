As he delivers a spring statement every bit as momentous as most budgets, Rishi Sunak has no less than four simultaneous crises to address: the energy crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, the social care crisis and the climate crisis – the latter understandably crowded out by the agonies of Ukraine, but still very much existentially there.

He also has a crisis in the public finances that has become so large that it has now transcended that term and become a simple fact of economic life: the huge national debt accepted as the price of national survival after the banking crisis and the Covid pandemic, much as it was during and after the Second World War. It is now of such a scale that there is nothing that can much be done about it in any single year or even parliament – reducing it will be the difficult work of decades.

The easiest way to dissolve the debt is to allow inflation to eat it away; or rather it was before the Bank of England was given operational independence and the obligation to hike interest rates to squeeze inflation out of the system – a painful process at the best of times. Such is the structure and nature of public debt that much of it is immune to inflation (being index linked to prices) and is immediately susceptible to increases in bank rate.