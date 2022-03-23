Rishi Sunak – the first chancellor of the exchequer with an Instagram account – likes to project a modern, upbeat sort of image. His self-image, painted vividly in his Mais lecture and again in the spring statement is, that of a man on a mission to cut taxes and boost Britain’s sluggish rates of economic growth.

In his office Mr Sunak has a picture of Nigel Lawson, a great reforming chancellor for most of the 1980s, who was proud of his record of abolishing at least one kind of tax every year. No more than any other politician, he is reluctant to admit to mistakes and failures, and unwilling to confront the voting public with the truth. A cut in the basic rate of income tax scheduled for 2024 will be too little too late to help families in 2022, and for those not in work it will be irrelevant whenever it turns up.

It feels very much like a pre-announced, pre-election attempt to bribe voters with their own money.