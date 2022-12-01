The unwritten contract between the monarch and the people is that the institution of the crown will respect and reflect as far as possible the values of the country it represents. It was Elizabeth II’s greatest achievement to modernise the royal family so that it felt like part of modern Britain rather than the embodiment of outdated privilege.

The one occasion when popular support for the monarchy was threatened during her reign was when The Firm seemed to lack compassion and respect for the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

A new king was a chance for the monarchy to show that it continues to adapt to modern values. Charles III’s advocacy of environmental responsibility, taken up by Prince William at the platinum jubilee, seemed to herald a monarchy fitted to the priorities of the 21st century.