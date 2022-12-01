Jump to content

The royal family will have to work even harder to prove its relevance now

Editorial: Despite Lady Susan Hussey’s resignation, the comments continue to reverberate

Thursday 01 December 2022 21:30
The royal family has responded quickly and correctly

The unwritten contract between the monarch and the people is that the institution of the crown will respect and reflect as far as possible the values of the country it represents. It was Elizabeth II’s greatest achievement to modernise the royal family so that it felt like part of modern Britain rather than the embodiment of outdated privilege.

The one occasion when popular support for the monarchy was threatened during her reign was when The Firm seemed to lack compassion and respect for the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

A new king was a chance for the monarchy to show that it continues to adapt to modern values. Charles III’s advocacy of environmental responsibility, taken up by Prince William at the platinum jubilee, seemed to herald a monarchy fitted to the priorities of the 21st century.

