The Independent view

The Rwanda plan was doomed from the start – and there is no credible plan B

Editorial: The prime minister wasting his time trying – and failing – to bring the Rwanda plan back to life is not going to help him, or the country

Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:36
(Dave Brown)

If the Rwanda plan was “plan A” to help stop the boats, and has now been ruled unlawful, what is “plan B”?

The answer would appear to be “plan A”. Clinging to the few words in the Supreme Court judgment that were vaguely positive for the government, Rishi Sunak has doubled down on the Rwanda policy, and has dedicated himself to making the doomed project viable.

He has indulged in what Suella Braverman has called “magical thinking”, and now promises to bring forward “extraordinary emergency legislation” to declare that Rwanda is safe because he says so, and that flights to Africa will begin in the spring. A new treaty will be ready shortly. He said, again, that he would “do what’s necessary” to implement the scheme and “stop the boats”.

