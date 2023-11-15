If the Rwanda plan was “plan A” to help stop the boats, and has now been ruled unlawful, what is “plan B”?

The answer would appear to be “plan A”. Clinging to the few words in the Supreme Court judgment that were vaguely positive for the government, Rishi Sunak has doubled down on the Rwanda policy, and has dedicated himself to making the doomed project viable.

He has indulged in what Suella Braverman has called “magical thinking”, and now promises to bring forward “extraordinary emergency legislation” to declare that Rwanda is safe because he says so, and that flights to Africa will begin in the spring. A new treaty will be ready shortly. He said, again, that he would “do what’s necessary” to implement the scheme and “stop the boats”.