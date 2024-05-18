Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent View

The country is paying too high a price for fantasy policies on asylum

Editorial: The costs of using barges and old RAF bases to house asylum seekers have turned out to be greater than hotels

Saturday 18 May 2024 19:55 BST
Comments
The Independent’s freedom of information request has revealed that 74 vulnerable people have been moved from RAF Wethersfield in Essex by the Home Office for their own safety, and 170 more people have left voluntarily
The Independent’s freedom of information request has revealed that 74 vulnerable people have been moved from RAF Wethersfield in Essex by the Home Office for their own safety, and 170 more people have left voluntarily (AFP via Getty)

Many of this government’s policies on asylum seem to be influenced by fantasy. There was the far-away island fantasy when Priti Patel was home secretary: the idea that asylum seekers could be housed on Ascension Island or St Helena. This was an unworkable plan that eventually evolved into the Rwanda policy, which has still not proved to be any more workable than the original idea, but which has now cost £370m and has secured the – voluntary – relocation, so far, of one person.

There was the prison hulks fantasy, possibly influenced by the prison ships of Great Expectations. This seems to have prompted repeated attempts – including by the last Labour government – to put asylum seekers in cheap accommodation away from population centres. Under the current government, the cost of putting asylum seekers in hotels increased the urgency of the search for alternative accommodation. This is what finally gave us the Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation barge for construction workers that was towed to Portland Port, Dorset, last year.

It has been beset with problems, including a legal dispute about planning permission and the discovery of Legionella bacteria. As The Independent reports today, the barge was last recorded as holding 321 people, when the Home Office had expected it to accommodate 430. Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that 162 migrants have been “dispersed” from the barge, some of them being moved into hotels – in other words, back to square one.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in