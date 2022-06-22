Rwanda is an unfortunate venue for Prince Charles and Boris Johnson’s Commonwealth meeting

Editorial: Johnson and the royal will have to spend much more time with each other, and work together in the usual way a head of state and prime minister should

Wednesday 22 June 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson is unlikely to pay the heir to the throne much heed</p>

Boris Johnson is unlikely to pay the heir to the throne much heed

(Getty)

It is customary at a Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) for the Queen, or in this case the Prince of Wales, to have an audience with the prime minister of the nation where she is still head of state.

The premiers of Belize, Canada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and the rest will no doubt enjoy their little chats with Prince Charles. The prime minister of the United Kingdom will probably find himself in a more “appalling” situation.

By unhappy coincidence, CHOGM is being held in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, one of the Commonwealth’s newest members. Though it lacks any colonial links to Britain (it was exploited by Germany and then Belgium), Rwanda’s membership demonstrates that the Commonwealth is still a useful club for a developing nation.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in