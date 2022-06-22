It is customary at a Commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) for the Queen, or in this case the Prince of Wales, to have an audience with the prime minister of the nation where she is still head of state.

The premiers of Belize, Canada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and the rest will no doubt enjoy their little chats with Prince Charles. The prime minister of the United Kingdom will probably find himself in a more “appalling” situation.

By unhappy coincidence, CHOGM is being held in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, one of the Commonwealth’s newest members. Though it lacks any colonial links to Britain (it was exploited by Germany and then Belgium), Rwanda’s membership demonstrates that the Commonwealth is still a useful club for a developing nation.