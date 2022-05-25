Tory MPs should reflect on Boris Johnson’s character if they want him to lead them

Editorial: The completion of this latest act of the Partygate drama is not the end as the prime minister would wish

Wednesday 25 May 2022 21:16
Comments
(Dave Brown)

Rarely has a report by a civil servant been so eagerly awaited. For five months, ministers and Conservative backbenchers have deflected questions about Boris Johnson’s future by saying they were “waiting for Sue Gray”.

When she delivered her 37-page report about Partygate on Wednesday, Ms Gray gave Tory MPs plenty to think about and handed them plenty of bullets; they should use them rather than continue to put off their big decision about the prime minister.

Ms Gray said: “The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen … The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture.”

