Liz Truss may, as she told the Commons, be “a fighter not a quitter”, but that doesn’t seem to be so true of those around her.

Her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, resigned last week. Her Home Secretary, Suella Braverman followed yesterday. A few hours later her chief whip, Wendy Morton, and deputy chief whip, Craig Whittaker emerged from some ugly scenes in the voting lobbies and left the government. Discipline is no longer a member of this government.

In addition, Ms Truss has had to suspend her deputy press secretary for a scatological insult against Sajid Javid, and she transferred her chief secretary to the treasury, Chris Philp, apparently for coming up with a toxic idea about tax cuts Ms Truss once gleefully adopted. In addition, a number of her colleagues on the backbenchers are having the whip withdrawn for voting against fracking (which was ruled out by the Tories in the 2019 election).