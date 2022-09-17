Therese Coffey has an unenviable task in the new government. The new health and social care secretary has to address the House of Commons on Thursday, setting out her plan to save the National Health Service.

Her predecessor, Sajid Javid, made some fine-sounding speeches about how capacity would be expanded to clear the backlog of patients waiting for treatment that had built up because of the coronavirus emergency. The temporary health secretary, Steve Barclay, sounded thoughtful and sympathetic in his brief tenure.

But the NHS needs more than words from a secretary of state who is inevitably at some administrative distance from the Accident and Emergency departments and care homes that are the pinch points of the crisis. To be fair, The Independent believes that Ms Coffey understands this, and that she is in many ways well qualified for the immense challenge ahead of her.