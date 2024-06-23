Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

After the latest round of gambling allegations, a Tory wipeout is a racing cert

Editorial: Voters are in no mood to make political life any easier for the Conservatives, and for that Rishi Sunak and his party have only themselves to blame

Sunday 23 June 2024 19:22 BST
Comments
When asked about the betting scandal, James Cleverly said that he had been told not to comment by the Gambling Commission
When asked about the betting scandal, James Cleverly said that he had been told not to comment by the Gambling Commission (Sky News)

To an experienced punter, the Tory betting scandal would make an interesting spread bet – say a fiver for every Conservative official, or person within the prime minister’s general ambit, that comes in for scrutiny and eventual action by the Gambling Commission or some other appropriate authority.

Thus far the number seems to be four people who’ve become tangled up in it in one way or another, some denying wrongdoing, though the facts are sometimes unclear and the outcomes as yet unknown. There is no necessary reason to suppose that more names won’t emerge.

Obviously, it cannot be good news for any party in the latter stages of a general election campaign to have two parliamentary candidates, the director of campaigns (married to one of those prospective MPs), the chief data officer and a member of Rishi Sunak’s police protection team out of action and subject of such unhelpful publicity.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in