The first television debate of this Conservative leadership election was a significant moment. It revealed Tom Tugendhat, currently trailing in last place, as the best communicator of the five remaining candidates. It confirmed Rishi Sunak as the best qualified for the testing office of prime minister. Penny Mordaunt held her own with a confident but low-content performance. Kemi Badenoch laid an unmistakeable claim to a place in the cabinet. And Liz Truss performed poorly, exposing weaknesses in her claim to the top job that will need to be rectified in her next few engagements.

The central exchanges of the debate came when Mr Sunak challenged Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss over their promises to cut taxes. The former chancellor persuaded Ms Mordaunt to admit that she had yet to set out how she would fund her promise to cut income tax by raising the thresholds in line with inflation. And he pushed Ms Truss into implying that she would pay for her larger tax cuts by borrowing – because, she said, the UK’s debt is lower than that of most other countries.

Both candidates will need to provide further and better particulars in the next debate, on Sunday night, if they are to compete with Mr Sunak in promising sound money.