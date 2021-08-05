The further relaxation of travel restrictions for those coming into the UK is a risk, but it is one of the more acceptable ones that the government has decided on in recent weeks.

The importation of new and dangerous coronavirus variants remains an acute concern. Yet the truth is that many of the countries previously regarded as unsafe by the UK have shown lower rates of Covid-19, and better public health responses, than our own. Rising vaccination rates in the UK also provide some room for manoeuvre.

Nonetheless, the government should be ready to reverse any or all of the changes to quarantine rules at the earliest sign of trouble. Slow reactions at the border have cost Britain dear during the pandemic.