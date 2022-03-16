In his address to both houses of US Congress, president Volodymyr Zelensky observed that all wars end in agreement.

So it will prove in Ukraine, and the outlines of a potential agreement have been visible for some time, and long before the unprovoked Russian invasion began. Historians will have the difficult task of assessing precisely why what might have been achieved in peacetime could only come about after so much slaughter and destruction. The impatience of Vladimir Putin will be a significant factor in that as, whatever else can be said, there were infinite opportunities for diplomacy rather than war. President Putin’s paranoid fears about imminent Ukrainian membership of Nato and the EU were just that, and a tragic misunderstanding of reality.

There was never much practical possibility of Ukraine joining Nato or the EU as a full member state. Everyone – in Kyiv, Moscow, Brussels, Washington, across Nato and the EU – knows it, even if they couldn’t say it.