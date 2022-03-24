Even making generous allowances for propaganda, Ukrainian defence forces do seem to have been able to hold back – and occasionally push back – the Russian invaders.

Russia has certainly made gains on all sides, though at considerable cost in human suffering, but the war is not going according to any of the plans that have been implemented over the past month. By now, Vladimir Putin must have thought he’d be taking the salute at the victorious military parade in Red Square, with Ukraine dismembered and some docile mini-Putin dictator installed in Kyiv. It has not turned out that way.

To borrow a famous coinage of George W Bush, President Putin seems to have misunderestimated Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. The bombings of cities can continue indefinitely, but they do not, and will not, amount to any meaningful victory for Russia.